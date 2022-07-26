Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 550 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

KO opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

