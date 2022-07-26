Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

