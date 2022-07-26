Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.