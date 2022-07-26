Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.05 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Casper has a market cap of $159.05 million and $5.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,030,707,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,451,724,097 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
