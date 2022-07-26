Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.05 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Casper has a market cap of $159.05 million and $5.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,030,707,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,451,724,097 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

