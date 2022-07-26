Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CTT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $24,598.91 and approximately $638.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

