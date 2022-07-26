CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Trading 23.5% Higher

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 795,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Up 23.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £48,846.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.97.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

