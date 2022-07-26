Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 11,586 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

