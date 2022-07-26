Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000.

PTH opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

