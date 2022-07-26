Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 6,731 Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 1.04% of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OGIG opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

