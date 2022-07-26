Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5 %

TTD stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.