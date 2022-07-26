Cavalier Investments LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

