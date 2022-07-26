Cavalier Investments LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

IHI stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

