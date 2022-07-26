Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

ALGN opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

