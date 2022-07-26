CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

