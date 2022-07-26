Ccore (CCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00

Ccore (CCO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $6,958.91 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ccore has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00124709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

