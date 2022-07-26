Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CLS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
