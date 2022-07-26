Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

About Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 421.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Celestica by 91.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 433,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 207,744 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

