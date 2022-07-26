Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

