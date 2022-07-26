Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,504.39% -52.83% -47.13% Cepton N/A N/A -18.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 83.84 -$153.56 million ($1.20) -2.83 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innoviz Technologies and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cepton 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.49%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 828.31%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton beats Innoviz Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

