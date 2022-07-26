ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $824,251.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $8.78 million and $824,251.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.