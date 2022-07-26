ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 2% This Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $564,460.96 and $29,525.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,895.38 or 1.00148888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042681 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004716 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001779 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

