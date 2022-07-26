Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

