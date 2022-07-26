Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $44.04

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.04, but opened at $41.76. Children’s Place shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $531.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

