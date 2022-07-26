Choice Properties REIT’s (CHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$328.05 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

