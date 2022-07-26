CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 12,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. CHS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

