CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.
