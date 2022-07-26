Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,059. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.51. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

