Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $272.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

