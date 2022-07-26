Citigroup Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $243.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $245.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.44.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

