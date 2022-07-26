Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

