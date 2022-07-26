Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

