Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

