Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,171,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 839,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

