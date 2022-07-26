Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $805.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $834.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $712.32 and a 200-day moving average of $850.78. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

