Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

