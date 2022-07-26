Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.