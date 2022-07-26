ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops One Day Volume of $348,247.00

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $735,746.08 and $348,247.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.07 or 0.99976264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars.

