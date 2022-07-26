CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Down 2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 23,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

