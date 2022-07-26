Coastline Trust Co Acquires 310 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.