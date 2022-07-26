Coastline Trust Co Buys 610 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

