Coastline Trust Co Buys 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.53 and its 200-day moving average is $697.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

