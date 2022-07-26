Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of GIS opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.