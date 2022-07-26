Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

