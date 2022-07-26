Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of OLED opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

