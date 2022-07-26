Coastline Trust Co Has $1.08 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.