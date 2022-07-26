Coastline Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

