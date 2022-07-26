Coastline Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

