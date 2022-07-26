Coastline Trust Co Has $2.49 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

