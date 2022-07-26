Coastline Trust Co Has $570,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

