Coastline Trust Co Has $617,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

