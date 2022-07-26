Coastline Trust Co Has $897,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

